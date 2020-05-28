UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka To Reimpose Selective Lockdown After Virus Cases Spike

Ri Lanka will reimpose selective lockdown restrictions from Sunday to restrict large gatherings after recording its biggest daily surge in coronavirus infections -- most found in citizens repatriated last week from abroad

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka will reimpose selective lockdown restrictions from Sunday to restrict large gatherings after recording its biggest daily surge in coronavirus infections -- most found in citizens repatriated last week from abroad.

The island nation on Tuesday lifted a shutdown on the capital and a neighbouring district, two weeks after easing it in other parts of the nation.

But after more than 250 returnees from abroad were found to be infected with coronavirus, authorities decided to impose lockdowns on days when crowds were likely to form -- including the planned funeral of a popular minister.

The health ministry said that out of 460 Sri Lankans who returned from abroad this week, some 252 had tested positive for coronavirus.

All the returnees were being held in quarantine.

Officials said the lockdown will apply on Sunday, the day of the funeral of tea plantation trade union leader and government minister Arumugam Thondaman, who died Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of mourners from his Ceylon Workers Congress party had been expected to attend.

It will then be lifted until Thursday, when it will be imposed again for two days to coincide with a Buddhist holiday.

Under lockdown restrictions, no-one is allowed to leave home unless they are involved in essential services.

