Sri Lanka To Switch Off Street Lamps Amidst Power Crisis

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2022 | 05:17 PM

COLOMBO, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) --:Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa announced on Monday that the country would switch off street lamps until March 31 to conserve electricity amidst a power crisis triggered by a fuel shortage.

Rajapaksa said diesel plants had to be used for power generation as the hydropower generation had dropped drastically due to the prevailing drought in the country.

Sri Lanka has been facing a fuel shortage in recent weeks due to a foreign exchange shortage, causing a power crisis due to the lack of fuel supplies to electricity plants.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said over the weekend that the shortage was being attended to and the power crisis would soon be resolved.

