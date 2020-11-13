UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka To Use Drones To Monitor Areas Isolated From COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:03 PM

Sri Lanka to use drones to monitor areas isolated from COVID-19

Sri Lankan Police will use drone cameras to monitor the movement of people in areas declared as isolated due to a vast spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in recent weeks, local media reported Friday

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Sri Lankan Police will use drone cameras to monitor the movement of people in areas declared as isolated due to a vast spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in recent weeks, local media reported Friday.

The drones will be flown over areas under lockdown in the Western Province, including several areas within the capital Colombo.

Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said the assistance of the air force had been sought for this operation and they would use high tech drones to monitor any illegal movements within the isolated areas.

Police said at least 20 people were arrested for stepping out of their homes in the lockdown areas till Friday morning.

Air force Spokesman Group Captain Dushantha Wijesinghe said it had deployed three teams for this purpose and six to 10 drones will be used, on the request of the police.

He said the drones will monitor the main routes and areas in an isolated area to see if any gatherings are ongoing, or playgrounds are being used, or if there are any movements on roads or any shops being kept open.

"We will strictly ensure that no breach of privacy is caused on private residences of people," the air force spokesman said.

Sri Lanka's Western Province has detected over 4,000 COVID-19 patients in recent weeks since the detection of two new clusters, in Minuwangoda, the outskirts of the capital and from a fish market in Peliyagoda, Colombo last month.

Several areas have remained under isolation since early October and people have been prohibited from entering or leaving the area.

Sri Lanka has detected 15,723 COVID-19 patients since the first local patient was detected in March, while 48 deaths have been reported from the virus.

