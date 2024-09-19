Sri Lanka To Vote In First Poll Since Economic Collapse
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Cash-strapped Sri Lanka will vote for its next president Saturday in an effective referendum on an unpopular International Monetary Fund austerity plan enacted after the island nation's unprecedented financial crisis.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe urged voters to give him a fresh mandate to continue with austerity measures he says stabilised the economy and ended months of food, fuel and medicine shortages.
"We must continue with reforms to end bankruptcy," Wickremesinghe, 75, said at his final rally in Colombo on Wednesday night. "We must build a new economy."
He has restored calm to the streets after civil unrest spurred by the downturn in 2022 saw thousands storm the compound of his predecessor, who promptly fled the country.
"Decide if you want to go back to the period of terror, or progress", he added.
But Wickremesinghe's tax hikes and other belt-tightening measures, imposed in line with a $2.9-billion IMF bailout, have left millions struggling.
Experts warn that Sri Lanka's economy is still vulnerable, with payments on the island's $46-billion foreign debt yet to resume since a 2022 government default.
"The election will largely be a referendum on how Wickremesinghe's government has handled the economic crisis and the ensuing modest recovery," the International Crisis Group said this week.
It added that many citizens were suffering "enormous hardship at the same time as Colombo cuts costs and takes other austerity measures perceived by the public as unfair".
As election rallies ended on Wednesday night after a 56-day campaign period, the country entered a "cooling off period" of two days ahead of Saturday's vote.
Some 17.1 million people are eligible to vote. Over 200,000 officials have been deployed to conduct the election which will be guarded by 63,000 police. results are expected by Sunday.
Police spokesman Nihal Talduwa told reporters in Colombo that the campaign had been relatively peaceful with 464 polls-related complaints, but no serious crimes.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
More Stories From World
-
Governor of Jazan region receives Saudi games torch50 seconds ago
-
Saudi stock exchange ends trading higher54 seconds ago
-
Saudi Deputy Minister of Finance for international relations heads kingdom's delegation to 72nd meet ..11 minutes ago
-
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security37 minutes ago
-
TTP emerging as umbrella body for other terrorist groups posing worldwide threat: Pakistan41 minutes ago
-
Venezuelan opposition candidate says letter conceding election was coerced51 minutes ago
-
Hezbollah says 20 members dead, hours after walkie-talkie blasts1 hour ago
-
AI development cannot be left to market whim, UN experts warn2 hours ago
-
Man killed during police operation in New Caledonia3 hours ago
-
China's 'full-time dads' challenge patriarchal norms3 hours ago
-
UN members demand end to 'unlawful' Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories3 hours ago
-
Flood-hit region leaders to meet in Poland to discuss EU aid3 hours ago