Open Menu

Sri Lanka To Vote In First Poll Since Economic Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Sri Lanka to vote in first poll since economic collapse

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Cash-strapped Sri Lanka will vote for its next president Saturday in an effective referendum on an unpopular International Monetary Fund austerity plan enacted after the island nation's unprecedented financial crisis.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe urged voters to give him a fresh mandate to continue with austerity measures he says stabilised the economy and ended months of food, fuel and medicine shortages.

"We must continue with reforms to end bankruptcy," Wickremesinghe, 75, said at his final rally in Colombo on Wednesday night. "We must build a new economy."

He has restored calm to the streets after civil unrest spurred by the downturn in 2022 saw thousands storm the compound of his predecessor, who promptly fled the country.

"Decide if you want to go back to the period of terror, or progress", he added.

But Wickremesinghe's tax hikes and other belt-tightening measures, imposed in line with a $2.9-billion IMF bailout, have left millions struggling.

Experts warn that Sri Lanka's economy is still vulnerable, with payments on the island's $46-billion foreign debt yet to resume since a 2022 government default.

"The election will largely be a referendum on how Wickremesinghe's government has handled the economic crisis and the ensuing modest recovery," the International Crisis Group said this week.

It added that many citizens were suffering "enormous hardship at the same time as Colombo cuts costs and takes other austerity measures perceived by the public as unfair".

As election rallies ended on Wednesday night after a 56-day campaign period, the country entered a "cooling off period" of two days ahead of Saturday's vote.

Some 17.1 million people are eligible to vote. Over 200,000 officials have been deployed to conduct the election which will be guarded by 63,000 police. results are expected by Sunday.

Police spokesman Nihal Talduwa told reporters in Colombo that the campaign had been relatively peaceful with 464 polls-related complaints, but no serious crimes.

Related Topics

Election IMF Storm Police Sri Lanka Vote Progress Colombo Same Sunday Government Million

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

23 minutes ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

37 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

18 hours ago
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

18 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

20 hours ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

20 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

20 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

20 hours ago
 The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World