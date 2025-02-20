Open Menu

Sri Lanka Train Derailed After Smashing Into Elephants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Sri Lanka train derailed after smashing into elephants

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A Sri Lankan passenger train derailed Thursday after smashing into a family of elephants, with no passengers injured but six animals killed in the island's worst such wildlife accident, police said.

The express train was travelling near a wildlife reserve at Habarana, some 180 kilometres (110 miles) east of the capital Colombo, when it hit the herd crossing the line before dawn.

"The train derailed, but there were no casualties among the passengers," police said, adding that wildlife authorities were treating two elephants who survived the crash.

Videos shot after the accident showed one elephant standing guard over an injured youngster lying beside the tracks, with the tips of their trunks curled together.

Killing or harming elephants is a criminal offence in Sri Lanka, which has an estimated 7,000 wild elephants, with the animals considered a national treasure, partly due to their significance in Buddhist culture.

Two baby elephants and their pregnant mother were killed in a similar accident by a train in the same area in September 2018.

Since then, the authorities ordered train drivers to observe speed limits to minimise injury to elephants when going through areas where they cross the lines.

The elephant deaths comes days after the authorities expressed concern over the growing impact of conflict between humans and elephants, as the ancient habitat of the animals is increasingly encroached upon.

Farmers scratching a living from smallholder plots often fight back against elephants raiding their crops.

Deputy Minister of Environment Anton Jayakody told AFP on Sunday that 150 people and 450 elephants were killed in clashes in 2023.

That is an increase on the previous year, when 145 people and 433 elephants were killed, according to official data.

Just those two years represent more than a tenth of the island's elephants.

But Jayakody said he was confident the government could find solutions.

"We are planning to introduce multiple barriers -- these may include electric fences, trenches, or other deterrents -- to make it more difficult for wild elephants to stray into villages," Jayakody said.

A study last year detailed how Asian elephants loudly mourn and bury their dead calves, in a report that details animal behaviour reminiscent of human funeral rites.

Elephants are known for their social and cooperative behaviour but calf burial had previously only been "briefly studied" in African elephants -- remaining unexplored among their smaller Asian cousins, according to the study in the Journal of Threatened Taxa.

Asian elephants are recognised as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

An estimated 26,000 of them live in the wild, mostly in India with some in Southeast Asia, surviving for an average of 60-70 years outside captivity.

Recent Stories

AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 20 ..

AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 2025

21 minutes ago
 UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 mo ..

UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024

36 minutes ago
 Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 202 ..

Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

38 minutes ago
 Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute i ..

Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew par ..

Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in ..

Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..

12 hours ago
 Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritag ..

Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days

12 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..

13 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

13 hours ago
 King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Isl ..

King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference

14 hours ago

More Stories From World