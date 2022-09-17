UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Transport Minister Says Arrest Of Russian Plane Was Big Mistake

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) The arrest of the Aeroflot plane in Sri Lanka was a terrible mistake, the authorities promise that this will not happen again, Sri Lankan Minister of Transport and Highways and Minister of Mass Media Bandula Gunawardena said on Saturday in an interview with Sputnik.

"That was a big mistake, we apologize for that," Gunawardena said, commenting on the arrest of an Aeroflot plane in Sri Lanka on June 2.

The minister assured that the incident was completely resolved.

"President, Prime Minister and government in Sri Lanka give guarantee that thing will never happen again. We do not want to arrest any aircraft in Sri Lanka," Gunawardena said.

