Sri Lanka Votes In First Poll Since Economic Collapse
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Cash-strapped Sri Lanka began voting for its next president Saturday in an effective referendum on an unpopular International Monetary Fund austerity plan enacted after the island nation's unprecedented financial crisis.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe is fighting an uphill battle for a fresh mandate to continue belt-tightening measures that have stabilised the economy and ended months of food, fuel and medicine shortages.
His two years in office restored calm to the streets after civil unrest spurred by the downturn in 2022 saw thousands storm the compound of his predecessor, who promptly fled the country.
"We must continue with reforms to end bankruptcy," Wickremesinghe, 75, said at his final rally in Colombo this week.
"Decide if you want to go back to the period of terror, or progress."
But Wickremesinghe's tax hikes and other measures, imposed per the terms of a $2.9-billion IMF bailout, have left millions struggling to make ends meet.
