Sri Lanka Votes In First Poll Since Economic Collapse
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Cash-strapped Sri Lanka was voting for its next president Saturday in an effective referendum on an unpopular International Monetary Fund austerity plan enacted after the island nation's unprecedented financial crisis.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe is fighting an uphill battle for a fresh mandate to continue belt-tightening measures that stabilized the economy and ended months of food, fuel and medicine shortages.
His two years in office restored calm to the streets after civil unrest spurred by the downturn in 2022 saw thousands storm the compound of his predecessor, who promptly fled the country.
"I've taken this country out of bankruptcy," Wickremesinghe, 75, said after casting his ballot in the morning.
"I will now deliver Sri Lanka a developed economy, developed social system and developed political system."
But Wickremesinghe's tax hikes and other measures, imposed per the terms of a $2.9 billion IMF bailout, have left millions struggling to make ends meet.
"The country has been through a lot," lawyer and musician Soundarie David Rodrigo told AFP after casting her vote in Colombo.
"So I just don't want to see another upheaval coming soon."
