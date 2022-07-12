(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Sri Lankan immigration officers at one of Colombo's international airports have prevented Basil Rajapaksa, the country's former finance minister and brother of outgoing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, from boarding a flight abroad, media reported on Tuesday.

Basil Rajapaksa tried to leave for Dubai from the VIP terminal of the Bandaranaike International Airport on Monday, Sri Lankan news website Daily Mirror said, citing sources in the immigration department. His flight was scheduled for 03:15 a.m. on Tuesday (21:45 GMT on Monday), but immigration officers did not let him board due to the opposition of other passengers.

Later that night, airport officers from the association of Sri Lankan migration officers, SLIEOA, refused to continue to work at the airport's VIP terminal, according to the report.

Colombo, Sri Lanka's commercial capital, was rocked by thousand-strong protests this past weekend, caused by public dissatisfaction with the government's inefficiency in fighting the economic crisis.

Angry crowds tore through barricades surrounding the president's residence, climbed over a fence and took control of the area. Gotabaya Rajapaksa was evacuated. At least 100 people, including police officers and journalists, were injured as a result of the protests, local health workers said.

Following the unrest, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe called an emergency meeting of political party leaders, who demanded that both the prime minister and president resign immediately and the parliament convene within one week to appoint an acting president. Parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeiwardana was assigned to become the country's interim leader.

On Monday, Gotabaya Rajapaksa reportedly submitted his resignation, planning to step down on July 13.