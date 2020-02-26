UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lankan Authorities Extend Issuance Of Free Of Charge Visas To Russians Until April 30

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 11:20 PM

Sri Lankan Authorities Extend Issuance of Free of Charge Visas to Russians Until April 30

The authorities of Sri Lanka have extended until April 30 the issuance of free of charge visas to Russian citizens, the Department of Immigration and Emigration of Sri Lanka said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The authorities of Sri Lanka have extended until April 30 the issuance of free of charge visas to Russian citizens, the Department of Immigration and Emigration of Sri Lanka said on Wednesday.

"Those who hold passports of listed countries and travel to Sri Lanka from 26.02.2020 to 30.04.2020 for tourist purposes are exempted paying ETA [Electronic Travel Authorization] fee (applicable for 30 days), in view of enhancing tourist arrivals from designated countries," the statement read.

According to the statement, apart from Russian citizens, nationals of a number of countries, including the EU member states, the United States, China and Ukraine will be able to get visa to Sri Lanka at no charge.

"The list of countries is as follows: Thailand, 28 countries under European Union ... the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia, Switzerland, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Israel, Ukraine, Philippines, Russia, Iceland," the statement added.

Russians can stay in Sri Lanka for a month from the date of entry without any additional registration. In some cases, Russians can request an extension of their stay in the country, while the total time spent in Sri Lanka should not exceed six months.

Related Topics

India Thailand Australia Israel Ukraine Sri Lanka Russia China Canada European Union Singapore Iceland Indonesia United Kingdom Japan South Korea United States Switzerland Philippines Cambodia Malaysia April Visa 2020 From New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE national banks&#039; investments hit AED10.4 b ..

25 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Pr ..

25 minutes ago

Dr Zafar Mirza confirms two coronavirus cases from ..

34 seconds ago

PSHD prepares comprehensive plan to control quacke ..

36 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler, Jawaher Al Qasimi flag off 10th Pin ..

1 hour ago

DIFC reaffirms commitment to advancing FinTech eco ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.