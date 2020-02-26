Sri Lankan Authorities Extend Issuance of Free of Charge Visas to Russians Until April 30

The authorities of Sri Lanka have extended until April 30 the issuance of free of charge visas to Russian citizens, the Department of Immigration and Emigration of Sri Lanka said on Wednesday

"Those who hold passports of listed countries and travel to Sri Lanka from 26.02.2020 to 30.04.2020 for tourist purposes are exempted paying ETA [Electronic Travel Authorization] fee (applicable for 30 days), in view of enhancing tourist arrivals from designated countries," the statement read.

According to the statement, apart from Russian citizens, nationals of a number of countries, including the EU member states, the United States, China and Ukraine will be able to get visa to Sri Lanka at no charge.

"The list of countries is as follows: Thailand, 28 countries under European Union ... the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia, Switzerland, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Israel, Ukraine, Philippines, Russia, Iceland," the statement added.

Russians can stay in Sri Lanka for a month from the date of entry without any additional registration. In some cases, Russians can request an extension of their stay in the country, while the total time spent in Sri Lanka should not exceed six months.