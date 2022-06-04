UrduPoint.com

Sri Lankan Authorities Say Not Involved In Seizure Of Aeroflot Plane In Colombo Airport

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Sri Lankan Authorities Say Not Involved in Seizure of Aeroflot Plane in Colombo Airport

Sri Lankan authorities said on Saturday they had nothing to do with the seizure of a Russian Aeroflot plane at the Bandaranaike airport in Colombo, adding that they consider it a commercial dispute between the Russian airline and the Irish Celestial Aviation Trading

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Sri Lankan authorities said on Saturday they had nothing to do with the seizure of a Russian Aeroflot plane at the Bandaranaike airport in Colombo, adding that they consider it a commercial dispute between the Russian airline and the Irish Celestial Aviation Trading.

According to Sri Lanka's Airport and Aviation Services, the Commercial High Court of Colombo had a hearing on June 3 on the motion filed by Aeroflot and established there was no effective Enjoining Order issued.

"It was also noted during the hearing that the dispute between the Aeroflot - Russian Airlines and Celestial Aviation Trading 10 Limited (Plaintiff) was purely of a commercial nature which should be dealt between the said two parties and no involvement of the State was emphasized," the aviation services company said in a statement.

The Aeroflot Airbus A330-300 flight from Colombo to Moscow departing on June 2 was canceled due to the lack of authorization from the Sri Lankan aviation authorities.

Sri Lanka's Airport and Aviation Services company said that a court hearing on the aircraft seizure was scheduled for June 8. The Russian Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to the Sri Lankan Ambassador in Moscow, while Aeroflot has suspended further flights to Colombo.

