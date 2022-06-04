- Home
Sri Lankan Authorities Say Not Involved in Seizure of Aeroflot Plane in Colombo Airport
Published June 04, 2022
Sri Lankan authorities said on Saturday they had nothing to do with the seizure of a Russian Aeroflot plane at the Bandaranaike airport in Colombo, adding that they consider it a commercial dispute between the Russian airline and the Irish Celestial Aviation Trading
According to Sri Lanka's Airport and Aviation Services, the Commercial High Court of Colombo had a hearing on June 3 on the motion filed by Aeroflot and established there was no effective Enjoining Order issued.
"It was also noted during the hearing that the dispute between the Aeroflot - Russian Airlines and Celestial Aviation Trading 10 Limited (Plaintiff) was purely of a commercial nature which should be dealt between the said two parties and no involvement of the State was emphasized," the aviation services company said in a statement.
The Aeroflot Airbus A330-300 flight from Colombo to Moscow departing on June 2 was canceled due to the lack of authorization from the Sri Lankan aviation authorities.
Sri Lanka's Airport and Aviation Services company said that a court hearing on the aircraft seizure was scheduled for June 8. The Russian Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to the Sri Lankan Ambassador in Moscow, while Aeroflot has suspended further flights to Colombo.