Sri Lankan Aviation Agency Bans Entry For Arrivals From UK Over New Coronavirus Strain

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 02:00 AM

Sri Lankan Aviation Agency Bans Entry for Arrivals From UK Over New Coronavirus Strain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Sri Lanka has banned entry to travelers arriving from the United Kingdom, where a new strain of coronavirus has been detected, the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka said on Tuesday.

"Passengers, who arrive from the UK, were in transit in the UK or have visited the UK in the last 14 days from now are prohibited from disembarking in Sri Lanka," the authority said in a statement.

According to national media, citing the authorities, Sri Lanka will stop receiving flights from 2 a.m. local time on Wednesday (20:30 GMT on Tuesday).

Pakistan also introduced a temporary entry ban for those arriving from the UK from December 23-30, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority said.

Last week, London announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, adding that the new variant is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After the news, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK. However, there is no evidence that the new strain is more pathogenic.

A number of countries across the world have already restricted or banned entry to passengers, who recently visited the United Kingdom.

