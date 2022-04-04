UrduPoint.com

Sri Lankan Cabinet Members Decide To Resign Amid Protests - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Sri Lankan Cabinet Members Decide to Resign Amid Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The entire Sri Lankan cabinet has decided to resign in the wake of large-scale protests swiping the country, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will stay in office, local media reported on Sunday, citing a government official.

Ministers have already submitted their resignations to the country's Prime Minister Rajapaksa. The prime minister must then discuss the matter with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, after that a final decision will be made, Sri Lankan lawmaker Dinesh Gunawardena was cited as saying by Adaderana news portal.

Meanwhile, the prime minister's office refuted speculations on Prime Minister Rajapaksa stepping down.

"Prime Minister's office categorically denies rumors now in circulation to the effect that the Prime Minister is going to resign," a statement was quoted as saying by Adaderana.

On Friday, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a country-wide state of emergency to ensure "public security and maintenance of public order, a day after mass protests erupted in Colombo due to growing public discontent with the government's efforts in dealing with the economic crisis that has gripped the country for the past three years.

Sri Lanka is now facing the worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by the clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. That left the country unable to buy enough fuel, with people facing acute scarcity of food and basic necessities, heating fuel and gas.

