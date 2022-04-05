UrduPoint.com

Sri Lankan Chief Of Defense Says Army Will Comply With Constitution Amid Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Sri Lankan Chief of Defense Says Army Will Comply With Constitution Amid Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Sri Lankan Army Commander and Chief of Defense Shavendra Silva told a briefing on Tuesday that the army was ready to provide security and would comply with the constitution amid a wave of protests in the country.

"The Army as a professional outfit is always prepared to provide security and protection to the State as necessary," Silva said, as quoted by Sri Lankan newspaper Colombo Gazette.

Defense advisers and attaches from Australia, China, India, Iran, Japan, Maldives, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, the United States and Russia attended the meeting, according to the newspaper.

On Friday, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a country-wide state of emergency to ensure public security, a day after mass protests erupted in Colombo due to growing public discontent with the government's efforts in dealing with the economic crisis that has gripped the country for the past three years.

On Sunday, all Sri Lankan Cabinet members, except Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned.

Sri Lanka is now facing the worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by the clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. That left the country unable to buy enough fuel, with people facing acute scarcity of food and basic necessities, heating fuel and gas.

