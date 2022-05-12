Sri Lankan Court Bans Ex-Prime Minister, His Lawmaker Son From Leaving Country - Reports

Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his son, member of parliament Namal Rajapaksa, have been barred from leaving the country by a court decision on Thursday on suspicion of having links to recent attacks on peaceful protesters, media reported

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his son, member of parliament Namal Rajapaksa, have been barred from leaving the country by a court decision on Thursday on suspicion of having links to recent attacks on peaceful protesters, media reported.

Mahinda and Namal Rajapaksa have been prohibited from traveling abroad in connection with the investigation of attacks on the sites of peaceful protests that took place on Monday, Sri Lankan news website News First reported.

A Sri Lankan court issued a travel ban for another 15 other members of the country's parliament on suspicion of conspiring and planning the attacks, the report said.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan defense ministry secretary Kamal Gunaratne has denied accusations that he was preparing a military coup in the country, according to the Ada Derana news website.

"None of our officers have the desire to seize power. This has never happened in our country," Gunaratne was quoted as saying.

On Monday, groups of pro- and anti-government activists clashed in Colombo amid the state of emergency, imposed on Friday, and a nationwide strike demanding the resignation of the president.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down from office in a bid to mitigate the ongoing crisis. The protesters set his and the president's houses on fire.

According to Colombo Gazette, the order was issued due to an increase in the number of arsons and instances of public property destruction by protesters across the country.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa urged the protesters to stop violence and pledged to make every effort to restore political stability in the country.

Sri Lanka has been suffering from the worst economic crisis in its history since gaining independence in 1948. The dire economic situation was caused by shortages of foreign Currency as tourist flows dried up during the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the country from purchasing enough fuel. The pandemic has also negatively impacted remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad. There is an acute shortage of food and basic necessities, including fuel and gas, with many parts of the island nation facing lengthy power blackouts.