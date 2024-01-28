Sri Lankan Fishing Trawler Seized By Somali Pirates: Fisheries Department
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM
COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Sri Lanka's fisheries department said on Saturday that a Sri Lankan fishing trawler, with six crew members onboard, has been taken by Somali pirates.
Susantha Kahawatta, director general of the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, told the media that the boat was taken in the Arabian Sea.
The multi-day fishing trawler Lorenzo Putha-4 set sail from Sri Lanka on January 12, and the vessel was taken around 1,160 nautical miles away from the Sri Lankan maritime boundary, said Kahawatta.
Sri Lankan authorities do not have any contact with the vessel and the information they have was obtained from other vessels nearby, he said, adding that the Sri Lankan government is taking steps to secure the release of the abducted fishermen.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From World
-
4.8-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Tokyo Bay3 minutes ago
-
1.8 mln Zambians get cholera vaccine3 minutes ago
-
Wildfire ravages Argentina's national park1 hour ago
-
KSrelief distributes 150,000 bundles of bread to refugees in Lebanon1 hour ago
-
'Time has stopped': Grieving father relives Turkish quake1 hour ago
-
Venezuela opposition urges reinstatement of presidential hopeful1 hour ago
-
Turkey quake survivors seek justice one year on1 hour ago
-
KSrelief continues food basket distribution to displaced individuals in Gaza Strip’s Khan Yunis Ci ..1 hour ago
-
China's road logistics price index dips1 hour ago
-
China's weekly export container shipping index up1 hour ago
-
Israel vows to stop UN agency's activities in Gaza after war1 hour ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated2 hours ago