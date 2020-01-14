Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Hails Growing Tourist Flow From Russia

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena welcomed the growing tourist flow from Russia at the joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov following their talks in Colombo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena welcomed the growing tourist flow from Russia at the joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov following their talks in Colombo.

"We welcome the increasing tourist flow from Russia to Sri Lanka.

86,549 Russian tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2019 compared to 64,497 in 2018. [There are] Direct flights, facilitated by [Russia's] Aeroflot, three flights a week, this is significant for tourism," Gunawardena said.

Lavrov arrived in Sri Lanka, starting his Asia tour, in the early hours of Tuesday. He is to meet top officials to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues. As part of his Asia tour, Lavrov will also visit India and Uzbekistan.