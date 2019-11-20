Sri Lankan government to dissolve after vote debacle

(@FahadShabbir)

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's prime minister will announce his resignation to the nation later Wednesday, bringing his government to an end following his party's presidential election debacle, officials told AFP.

Ranil Wickremesinghe's move will clear the way for new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, elected on Saturday in a landslide, to appoint a replacement of his choice and a new government.

"The prime minister will have a final meeting with his cabinet as well as other leaders of his coalition before addressing the nation to announce his resignation," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Wickremesinghe's party put forward Sajith Premadasa in the presidential election but was soundly beaten by Rajapaksa in a highly divisive election in the island nation of 21.6 million.