UrduPoint.com

Sri Lankan Leader Says Predecessor Destroyed Security System As Bombing Trials Begin

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 09:23 PM

Sri Lankan Leader Says Predecessor Destroyed Security System as Bombing Trials Begin

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa accused his predecessor of allowing the 2019 Easter bombings to happen by destroying the national security system after his government was criticized for dragging its feet on the probe

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa accused his predecessor of allowing the 2019 Easter bombings to happen by destroying the national security system after his government was criticized for dragging its feet on the probe.

A string of bombings on hotels and churches on the island killed more than 250 people on Easter Sunday. Trials began on Monday against 25 men accused of carrying out the attacks. An investigative panel also blamed ex-president Maithripala Sirisena and other officials for ignoring intelligence on possible attacks.

"They destroyed national security. The commission report has clearly said the former president, prime minister and the cabinet were responsible for the attacks," Rajapaksa said.

Rajapaksa responded to accusations by Malcolm Ranjith, the head of Sri Lanka's Catholic Church, who doubted that the island's minority Christian population would ever see justice. Rajapaksa's government faces a rift if Sirisena, the chair of the ruling SLPP coalition, is prosecuted.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Minority Sri Lanka Sunday 2019 Church Christian Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

France Reimposes Mandatory Mask Wearing Indoors On ..

France Reimposes Mandatory Mask Wearing Indoors On Friday - Health Minister

39 seconds ago
 Waha Capital Included in Key UAE and Global Small ..

Waha Capital Included in Key UAE and Global Small Cap Indexes by MSCI

24 minutes ago
 Macron Backs Croatia's Aspiration to Become Full S ..

Macron Backs Croatia's Aspiration to Become Full Schengen, Eurozone Member

44 seconds ago
 Lavrov Confirms to Japanese Foreign Minister Russi ..

Lavrov Confirms to Japanese Foreign Minister Russia's Readiness to Discuss Peace ..

32 minutes ago
 Polish Counterintelligence Service Arrests Citizen ..

Polish Counterintelligence Service Arrests Citizen Suspected of Spying for Russi ..

33 minutes ago
 Serbia Expects to Receive Man-Portable ATGM Sysmen ..

Serbia Expects to Receive Man-Portable ATGM Sysmens Kornet From Russia Before 20 ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.