Sri Lankan Leftist Leader To Take Office After Landslide Election Win
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Sri Lanka's leftist president-elect will be sworn into office Monday after simmering public anger over the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis propelled him to a landslide poll win.
Self-avowed Marxist Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, of the People's Liberation Front (JVP), won nearly 1.3 million more votes than his nearest rival.
The previously fringe politician, whose party led two failed uprisings that left tens of thousands dead, saw a surge of support after the country's 2022 economic meltdown forced painful hardships upon ordinary Sri Lankans.
Dissanayaka, 55, said on Sunday that his victory had been "paved by the sacrifices of so many who gave their sweat, tears and even their lives for this cause".
"Together, we stand ready to rewrite Sri Lankan history," he added.
Dissanayaka was due to be sworn in at 9:00 am (0330 GMT) at the colonial-era President Secretariat in Colombo, election commission officials said.
He will succeed outgoing president Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office at the peak of the financial crisis following the government's first-ever foreign debt default and months of punishing food, fuel and medicine shortages.
Wickremesinghe, 75, imposed steep tax hikes and other austerity measures per the terms of an International Monetary Fund bailout.
His policies ended the shortages and returned the economy to growth but left millions struggling to make ends meet.
"I can confidently say that I did my best to stabilise the country during one of its darkest periods," he said in a statement after placing a distant third in Saturday's poll.
