Sri Lankan migrant workers remit over 2.3 bln USD in Jan.-May

Sri Lankan migrant workers remitted over 2.3 billion U.S. dollars in the first five months of this year, according to the latest data released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL)

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) --:Sri Lankan migrant workers remitted over 2.3 billion U.S. dollars in the first five months of this year, according to the latest data released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The figure marked a significant increase of 75.

7 percent compared to the same period of 2022, the CBSL data showed.

The figures for remittances for 2021 and 2022 were 5.49 billion dollars and 3.8 billion dollars, respectively.

Workers' remittances have been a key pillar of Sri Lanka's foreign currency earnings, providing a substantial cushion against the trade deficit and thereby enhancing the resilience of the country's external sector, according to the CBS