Sri Lankan NOC Chief Calls For Unity, Admission Of Russian Athletes To Int'l Tournaments

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Secretary General of the Sri Lankan National Olympic Committee Maxwell De Silva has suggested that the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) admit Russian and Belarusian athletes to international tournaments.

"With regard to the conflict in Russia and Ukraine... we would like to propose that you made this addition into the Olympic Charter so that it is abiding for everyone in the moment, so that's not going back with regard to the unity and diversity and working together... We should not deprive our athletes of participating in games.

.. Russian athletes cannot compete, and that should not be the case, we need to be united, and I fully endorse it," De Silva said at the ANOC general assembly in Seoul.

Panama Olympic Committee President Damaris Young has also supported the idea of unity and exclusion of athletes from sanctions.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee issued a recommendation to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from international competitions or only allow them to compete in neutral status.

