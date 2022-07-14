UrduPoint.com

Sri Lankan Parliament To Convene Within 3 Days After President Resigns - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Sri Lankan Parliament to Convene Within 3 Days After President Resigns - Reports

Speaker of Sri Lanka's parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that the parliament will convene within three days after ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa submits his resignation letter, Sri Lankan media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Speaker of Sri Lanka's parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that the parliament will convene within three days after ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa submits his resignation letter, Sri Lankan media reported on Thursday.

The parliamentary session scheduled for July 15 will not be held, according to the Ada Derana news portal.

On Monday, the speaker stated that the leaders of political parties made the decision to schedule presidential elections by parliament for July 20. Abeywardena added that under the constitution, the parliament would convene on July 15 to be officially notified that the president had vacated his post.

Sri Lanka is mired in a political deadlock caused by the country's worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. The country has been hit with anti-governmental protests which culminated on Saturday, when activists in Colombo took control of the residences of the president and the prime minister, demanding their resignation.

Rajapaksa, who fled the country late Tuesday, declared his intention to resign and appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as interim president. The parliament will hold a presidential election on July 20 and appoint a caretaker government, which will remain in power until the next general election.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Sri Lanka Parliament Colombo Independence July Post Media Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Webinar on Kashmir Martyrs' Day held at Islamia Un ..

Webinar on Kashmir Martyrs' Day held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

43 seconds ago
 Five Candidates Advance to 3rd Round of UK Prime M ..

Five Candidates Advance to 3rd Round of UK Prime Minister Election, Braverman Ou ..

1 minute ago
 Funds proposed for 80 new schemes in Sargodha divi ..

Funds proposed for 80 new schemes in Sargodha division

2 minutes ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry Says Israel Wants to Make ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Says Israel Wants to Make GCC Summit 'Anti-Iranian'

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan wishes to further enhance partnership wit ..

Pakistan wishes to further enhance partnership with EU: FS

2 minutes ago
 DC visits Jan Colony; reviews cleanliness work of ..

DC visits Jan Colony; reviews cleanliness work of various nullahs

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.