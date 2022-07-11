Sri Lankan Parliament to Pick New President on July 20 - Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The Sri Lankan parliament will elect a caretaker president on July 20 after Gotabaya Rajapaksa promised to step down on Wednesday, speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said.

"Nominations for the presidency will be called for on July 19 and a vote will be taken on July 20 to elect a new president," the parliamentary speaker was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror on Monday.

The island nation is suffering from the worst economic crisis in its independent history, with protesters blaming lack of food, cash and fuel on years of mismanagement by Rajapaksa and his family.

Abeywardena said that, under the constitution, the parliament will convene on Friday to be officially notified that the presidency is vacant. The next leader will head an all-party interim government until a new popular vote is held.