UrduPoint.com

Sri Lankan Parliament To Pick New President On July 20 - Speaker

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Sri Lankan Parliament to Pick New President on July 20 - Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The Sri Lankan parliament will elect a caretaker president on July 20 after Gotabaya Rajapaksa promised to step down on Wednesday, speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said.

"Nominations for the presidency will be called for on July 19 and a vote will be taken on July 20 to elect a new president," the parliamentary speaker was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror on Monday.

The island nation is suffering from the worst economic crisis in its independent history, with protesters blaming lack of food, cash and fuel on years of mismanagement by Rajapaksa and his family.

Abeywardena said that, under the constitution, the parliament will convene on Friday to be officially notified that the presidency is vacant. The next leader will head an all-party interim government until a new popular vote is held.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote July Family From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.