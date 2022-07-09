Sri Lankan Party Leaders Demand Resignation of President Rajapaksa - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Sri Lankan party leaders, who have gathered for an emergency meeting following mass protests in Colombo, called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to hand in his resignation, media reported on Saturday.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe called an emergency meeting of party leaders in connection with the ongoing protests in the capital after the crowds stormed and seized the presidential residence. For his part, Rajapaksa claimed he was ready to accept any decision taken at this meeting, the prime minister's office noted.

The meeting, presided over by the speaker of the parliament, decided that Rajapaksa must step down, Newswire said.