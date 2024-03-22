Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dinesh Gunawardena and Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Narayan Kaji Shresth will pay official visits to China, Chinese foreign ministry announced here on Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dinesh Gunawardena and Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Narayan Kaji Shresth will pay official visits to China, Chinese foreign ministry announced here on Friday.

At the invitation of Premier Li Qiang of the State Council of China, PM of Sri Lanka will pay visit to China from March 25 to 30 while at the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Nepal's Foreign Minister will pay visit to China from March 25 to April 1.

About China's arrangements and expectations of the visit of the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Lin Jian informed during his regular briefing that Dinesh Gunawardena has visited China several times and greatly contributed to the growth of China-Sri Lanka relations.

During this visit, President Xi Jinping will meet with the distinguished guest, and Premier Li Qiang and Chairman Zhao Leji, will have talks with him respectively.

The leaders of the two countries will have in-depth exchange of views on carrying forward traditional friendship, deepening political mutual trust, expanding practical cooperation and international and regional issues of common interest, he added. Terming China and Sri Lanka as traditional friends and neighbors, he said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have always stood together and moved ahead shoulder-to-shoulder, setting a good example of equality and friendly relations between countries.

In recent years, the two countries have had frequent high-level interactions, advanced political mutual trust, strengthened exchanges and cooperation in economy, trade, people-to-people exchange and other fields, and maintained sound communication and coordination on regional and international affairs.

Lin Jian said that last October, President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe attended the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China.

President Xi Jinping had in-depth exchange of views with him and they reached important common understandings on developing the bilateral relations, he added.

China attaches great importance to its relations with Sri Lanka, he said, adding, "We stand ready to work with Sri Lanka to implement the important common understandings reached by leaders of the two countries, expand exchange and cooperation in various fields, including high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and strive for new progress in the strategic cooperative partnership featuring sincere mutual assistance and ever-lasting friendship."

About Nepal's Foreign Minister's visit, he said that China and Nepal are traditional friends and neighbors linked by mountains and rivers. "In recent years, our two countries maintained close high-level exchanges with deepening practical cooperation in various fields. Our two sides maintained close coordination and collaboration in regional and international affairs."

Lin Jian said that last September, Prime Minister Prachanda paid an official visit to China and leaders of the two countries reached important common understandings on growing the China-Nepal relations.

He said that upcoming visit will be Shresth's first overseas visit after taking office as Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs.

China stands ready to work with Nepal to take this visit as an opportunity to further deliver on the important common understandings between leaders of the two countries, deepen political mutual trust, pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, expand exchanges and cooperation in various areas and strive for new progress in building China-Nepal strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity, he added.

