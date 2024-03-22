Sri Lankan PM To Visit China
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) At the invitation of Premier Li Qiang of the State Council, Prime Minister of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena will pay an official visit to China from March 25 to 30, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Friday.
