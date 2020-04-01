Sri Lankan Police Arrest Nearly 8,500 People for Violating COVID-19 Curfew - Deputy Chief

The Sri Lankan police have arrested 8,451 people for violating the curfew imposed due to the spread of the coronavirus infection, Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajit Rohan said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The Sri Lankan police have arrested 8,451 people for violating the curfew imposed due to the spread of the coronavirus infection, Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajit Rohan said on Wednesday.

The nationwide curfew has been in place since March 20 to avert the spread of the virus.

The deputy chief noted that over the past 24 hours only, more than 1,000 people had been arrested and 310 vehicles seized.

Since March 20, over 2,000 vehicles have been seized.

Rohan also said that the grace period for the registration of foreigners arriving after March 16 ended on Wednesday. Everyone who has failed to register can be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with a decree on quarantine and disease prevention, and the Sri Lanka Code of Criminal Procedure.

So far, Sri Lanka has recorded over 140 cases of the disease and two deaths.