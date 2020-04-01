UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lankan Police Arrest Nearly 8,500 People For Violating COVID-19 Curfew - Deputy Chief

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:27 PM

Sri Lankan Police Arrest Nearly 8,500 People for Violating COVID-19 Curfew - Deputy Chief

The Sri Lankan police have arrested 8,451 people for violating the curfew imposed due to the spread of the coronavirus infection, Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajit Rohan said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The Sri Lankan police have arrested 8,451 people for violating the curfew imposed due to the spread of the coronavirus infection, Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajit Rohan said on Wednesday.

The nationwide curfew has been in place since March 20 to avert the spread of the virus.

The deputy chief noted that over the past 24 hours only, more than 1,000 people had been arrested and 310 vehicles seized.

Since March 20, over 2,000 vehicles have been seized.

Rohan also said that the grace period for the registration of foreigners arriving after March 16 ended on Wednesday. Everyone who has failed to register can be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with a decree on quarantine and disease prevention, and the Sri Lanka Code of Criminal Procedure.

So far, Sri Lanka has recorded over 140 cases of the disease and two deaths.

Related Topics

Police Sri Lanka Vehicles March Criminals Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Ports sound &#039;Horns of Hope&#039; in solid ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy, cooperatives discuss stock le ..

1 hour ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 23.67 mn in 2019

1 hour ago

Premier League accused of 'moral vacuum' as clubs ..

4 minutes ago

UK's giant charity sector faces existential crisis ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.