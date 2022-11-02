UrduPoint.com

Sri Lankan Police Ban Wednesday's Protests In Colombo - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Sri Lankan Police Ban Wednesday's Protests in Colombo - Reports

The Sri Lankan police have banned mass anti-government protests that various political parties, labor unions, civil organizations and activist groups planned to stage in Colombo on Wednesday, the police said in a letter to rioters circulated by Sri Lankan media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The Sri Lankan police have banned mass anti-government protests that various political parties, labor unions, civil organizations and activist groups planned to stage in Colombo on Wednesday, the police said in a letter to rioters circulated by Sri Lankan media.

The main part of the unrest was reportedly scheduled to take place in front of the Fort railway station and its vicinity, with the protesters planning to bloc several roads in the Sri Lankan economic capital. This, in turn, would create obstacles to the movement of transport and people, the shipping of cargo containers and the wholesale trade in the number of regions, the police told the protesters.

Earlier in the day, mass rallies kicked off in Maradana, Colombo's suburb. The rally gathered numerous protest groups, including trade unions and political parties such as the United People's Freedom Alliance, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, the Ceylon Teachers Union, the Inter University Students' Federation and Sri Lanka Young Journalists' Association.

The demonstrators said that the mass protests were "the first step towards the overthrow of President Ranil Wickremesinghe." The public dissatisfaction is mainly caused by the government's inefficiency in fighting the economic crisis.

Sri Lanka has been facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from the British rule in 1948. The dire situation resulted from shortages of foreign Currency as tourist flows dried up during the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the country from purchasing enough fuel. The pandemic has also negatively impacted remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad. There is an acute shortage of food and basic necessities, including fuel and gas, with many parts of the island nation suffering from continuous power blackouts.

Related Topics

Shortage Protest Police Sri Lanka Young Colombo Independence Alliance Gas Media From Government

Recent Stories

Minister for sensitizing farmers about "Saanjhi" b ..

Minister for sensitizing farmers about "Saanjhi" benefits for fruiting plants

3 minutes ago
 Iranian Security Forces Arrest 3 Rioters Over Alle ..

Iranian Security Forces Arrest 3 Rioters Over Alleged Ties With US, Saudi Arabia ..

4 minutes ago
 Qatar Spent Over $387Mln on Spying on FIFA Officia ..

Qatar Spent Over $387Mln on Spying on FIFA Officials - Reports

4 minutes ago
 KMC to set up portal to share information with peo ..

KMC to set up portal to share information with people about services : MC KMC

4 minutes ago
 Russia says 'top priority' is to avoid clash of nu ..

Russia says 'top priority' is to avoid clash of nuclear powers

4 minutes ago
 President condoles with family of martyred Lance N ..

President condoles with family of martyred Lance Naik Hazrat Ullah

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.