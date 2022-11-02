The Sri Lankan police have banned mass anti-government protests that various political parties, labor unions, civil organizations and activist groups planned to stage in Colombo on Wednesday, the police said in a letter to rioters circulated by Sri Lankan media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The Sri Lankan police have banned mass anti-government protests that various political parties, labor unions, civil organizations and activist groups planned to stage in Colombo on Wednesday, the police said in a letter to rioters circulated by Sri Lankan media.

The main part of the unrest was reportedly scheduled to take place in front of the Fort railway station and its vicinity, with the protesters planning to bloc several roads in the Sri Lankan economic capital. This, in turn, would create obstacles to the movement of transport and people, the shipping of cargo containers and the wholesale trade in the number of regions, the police told the protesters.

Earlier in the day, mass rallies kicked off in Maradana, Colombo's suburb. The rally gathered numerous protest groups, including trade unions and political parties such as the United People's Freedom Alliance, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, the Ceylon Teachers Union, the Inter University Students' Federation and Sri Lanka Young Journalists' Association.

The demonstrators said that the mass protests were "the first step towards the overthrow of President Ranil Wickremesinghe." The public dissatisfaction is mainly caused by the government's inefficiency in fighting the economic crisis.

Sri Lanka has been facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from the British rule in 1948. The dire situation resulted from shortages of foreign Currency as tourist flows dried up during the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the country from purchasing enough fuel. The pandemic has also negatively impacted remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad. There is an acute shortage of food and basic necessities, including fuel and gas, with many parts of the island nation suffering from continuous power blackouts.