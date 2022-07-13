UrduPoint.com

Sri Lankan Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Rioters Outside Parliament - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Sri Lankan Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Rioters Outside Parliament - Reports

Sri Lankan police used tear gas to disperse a group of protesters that went amok near the country's parliament, local media reported on Wednesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Sri Lankan police used tear gas to disperse a group of protesters that went amok near the country's parliament, local media reported on Wednesday.

Police used tear gas grenades against protesters who had tried to break through the police cordon on the street leading to the parliament's entrance, according to the Ada Derana news portal.

Earlier in the day, the Speaker of Sri Lanka's parliament, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, convened an urgent meeting of leaders of political parties and parliamentary factions, which should have taken place in one of the parliament buildings.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country late Tuesday, confirmed to Abeywardena his intention to resign and appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as interim president. Wickremesinghe has declared a countrywide state of emergency and a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka's commercial capital.

