Sri Lankan President Appoints 17 New Cabinet Ministers - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday sworn in 17 new cabinet ministers after a wave of protests that swept the country earlier this month, media reported.

Mass protests over economic mismanagement escalated in early April, prompting the president to declare a state of emergency on April 1. On April 3, the entire Sri Lankan cabinet decided to resign in the wake of the large-scale protests. The only exception was Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who remained in office. On the same day, Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed key ministers to an interim cabinet.

The president is expected to address the new cabinet on the national tv and radio today at 7:30 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT).

Sri Lanka has been gripped by an economic crisis considered the worst since the country gained independence in 1948.

The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by the decrease in tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. That left the country unable to procure enough fuel as people face acute scarcity of food and necessities, heating fuel and gas. Due to energy shortages, some parts of Sri Lanka have rolling blackouts of up to 13 hours. Sri Lanka's foreign debt is estimated at $51 billion.

High-level delegations of Sri Lanka and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are expected to meet in Washington later on Monday to discuss the re-restructuring of Sri Lankan debt and a possible bailout. Finance Minister Ali Sabry said last week that the country needs between $3 billion to $4 billion to overcome current economic crisis.