UrduPoint.com

Sri Lankan President Appoints 17 New Cabinet Ministers - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 02:55 PM

Sri Lankan President Appoints 17 New Cabinet Ministers - Reports

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday sworn in 17 new cabinet ministers after a wave of protests that swept the country earlier this month, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday sworn in 17 new cabinet ministers after a wave of protests that swept the country earlier this month, media reported.

Mass protests over economic mismanagement escalated in early April, prompting the president to declare a state of emergency on April 1. On April 3, the entire Sri Lankan cabinet decided to resign in the wake of the large-scale protests. The only exception was Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who remained in office. On the same day, Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed key ministers to an interim cabinet.

The president is expected to address the new cabinet on the national tv and radio today at 7:30 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT).

Sri Lanka has been gripped by an economic crisis considered the worst since the country gained independence in 1948.

The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by the decrease in tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. That left the country unable to procure enough fuel as people face acute scarcity of food and necessities, heating fuel and gas. Due to energy shortages, some parts of Sri Lanka have rolling blackouts of up to 13 hours. Sri Lanka's foreign debt is estimated at $51 billion.

High-level delegations of Sri Lanka and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are expected to meet in Washington later on Monday to discuss the re-restructuring of Sri Lankan debt and a possible bailout. Finance Minister Ali Sabry said last week that the country needs between $3 billion to $4 billion to overcome current economic crisis.

Related Topics

IMF Prime Minister Exchange Sri Lanka Washington Same Independence April Gas Media TV Cabinet Billion P

Recent Stories

KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

3 minutes ago
 DPO reviews security arrangements

DPO reviews security arrangements

3 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says No Consistency in Ukraine's Stance at ..

Kremlin Says No Consistency in Ukraine's Stance at Negotiations

3 minutes ago
 Tanveer Ilyas elected as new AJK PM

Tanveer Ilyas elected as new AJK PM

13 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

3 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Mohmand responds to 73 emergencies

Rescue 1122 Mohmand responds to 73 emergencies

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.