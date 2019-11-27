Sri Lankan president appoints new state, deputy ministers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday appointed 35 new state ministers and three new deputy ministers in the new interim government, which will function till the next parliamentary election is announced.

The new state and deputy ministers took oaths in front of the president at the Presidential Secretariat in capital Colombo.

Some of the new appointments include senior MP from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP). Chamal Rajapaksa was appointed as the new state minister for defence and John Seneviratne was appointed as state minister for economic and policy development.

Susil Premajayantha was appointed as state minister for international relations.

Some others include Keheliya Rambukwella who was appointed as state minister for investment promotion and Arundika Fernando as state minister for tourism promotion.

The new appointments came days after the president appointed a 16-member cabinet after former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe stepped down from his post following the defeat of his presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa at the Nov. 16 presidential polls.