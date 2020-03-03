Sri Lankan President Dissolves Parliament Ahead of Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday dissolved the opposition-controlled national parliament and set a new vote for April.

"I, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, do by this proclamation dissolve parliament, with effect from midnight today," the decree read.

The parliament's term was set to expire in August. The new election has been scheduled for April 25. Candidates vying for mandates in the 225-seat legislature will start registering next week.