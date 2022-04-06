Sri Lankan President Lifts State of Emergency Imposed in Country Amid Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has lifted a state of emergency in the country imposed April 1 amid protests, according to a document posted on the government's website.

Sri Lanka is experiencing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948. The crisis is caused by a shortage of foreign Currency resulting from the restriction of tourist flow due to the coronavirus pandemic, as a result of which the country cannot buy enough fuel.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the island's tourism sector, a key source of foreign currency, sharply, and remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad have also declined.

There is an acute shortage of food and essential supplies, fuel and gas in the country. Many parts of Sri Lanka are facing continuous power outages for up to 13 hours due to lack of foreign currency to import fuel.

The authorities of Sri Lanka previously imposed a curfew on the island, which was valid until Monday, and limited access to all social networks.