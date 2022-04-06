UrduPoint.com

Sri Lankan President Lifts State Of Emergency Imposed In Country Amid Protests

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Sri Lankan President Lifts State of Emergency Imposed in Country Amid Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has lifted a state of emergency in the country imposed April 1 amid protests, according to a document posted on the government's website.

Sri Lanka is experiencing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948. The crisis is caused by a shortage of foreign Currency resulting from the restriction of tourist flow due to the coronavirus pandemic, as a result of which the country cannot buy enough fuel.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the island's tourism sector, a key source of foreign currency, sharply, and remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad have also declined.

There is an acute shortage of food and essential supplies, fuel and gas in the country. Many parts of Sri Lanka are facing continuous power outages for up to 13 hours due to lack of foreign currency to import fuel.

The authorities of Sri Lanka previously imposed a curfew on the island, which was valid until Monday, and limited access to all social networks.

Related Topics

Shortage Import Sri Lanka Buy Independence April Gas All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Opposition should face elections with courage: Dr ..

Opposition should face elections with courage: Dr Yasmin Rashid

4 hours ago
 Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

4 hours ago
 US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Ex ..

US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Exchange, Hydra Market - Treasur ..

5 hours ago
 China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts ..

China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts on Bucha, Avoid Unfounded Accu ..

5 hours ago
 AJK PM inquires after health ex-president Sardar A ..

AJK PM inquires after health ex-president Sardar Anwar

5 hours ago
 Rashid eager to learn from Younis

Rashid eager to learn from Younis

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.