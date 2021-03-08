UrduPoint.com
Sri Lankan President, PM Honor Women's Contribution On International Women's Day

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:13 PM

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa honored female citizens for their contribution toward the economy and GDP as the country celebrated the International Women's Day on Monday

COLOMBO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa honored female citizens for their contribution toward the economy and GDP as the country celebrated the International Women's Day on Monday.

In a statement, President Rajapaksa said women had gradually been able to occupy a higher representation in areas of economic, social, and cultural life in Sri Lanka among a number of other fields.

"These accomplishments stand as an example not only for women's intelligence, courage, and commitment but also for the social justice in and maturity of our society. Her representation in the political arena needs to be further elevated," Rajapaksa said.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said the heroism and leadership of the Sri Lankan women were exemplified to the world by the example of Viharamahadevi from ancient times and the example of Sirimavo Bandaranaike, the world's first female prime minister.

"It is a matter of pride that women in this country today are carrying out many responsibilities in the motherland in various fields in line with those influences," the prime minister said.

"We also appreciate the involvement of women economically, socially, and politically. The woman who strives to secure the family, the smallest unit in the society, has finally contributed to securing the whole country," he added.

