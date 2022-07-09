Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa to Step Down on July 13 - Reports

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will resign on July 13, Sri Lankan newspaper Adaderana reported on Saturday, citing parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will resign on July 13, Sri Lankan newspaper Adaderana reported on Saturday, citing parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana.

Earlier in the day, Abeywardana informed Rajapaksa of the decisions made at today's emergency meeting of the party leaders, which was convened in response to the mass protests unfolding in Colombo.

The letter urged immediate resignation of President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and provided for convening the parliament within 7 days to appoint an acting president.

Earlier in the day, Colombo was rocked by thousand-strong protests. Instead of holding a peaceful march, crowds tore through the barricades surrounding Rajapaksa's residence, climbed over the fence and took control of the area, Sri Lankan media said, publishing multiple videos from the scene. Rajapaksa is reported to have been evacuated.