Sri Lankan Prime Minister Agrees to Step Down

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has agreed to resign to pave the way for an all-party government, the prime minister's office said on Saturday.

"Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has told the Party Leaders that he is willing to resign as Prime Minister and make way for an all-Party Government to take over.

He says he is taking this decision in view of the fact that island-wide fuel distribution is due to recommence this week, the World food Program Director is due to visit the country this week and the Debt Sustainability report for the IMF is due to be finalised shortly," the statement was quoted as saying by Sri Lankan newspaper Newswire.

Wickremesinghe has agreed with the recommendation to resign of the opposition party leaders to ensure the safety of citizens, the statement added.