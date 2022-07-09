Sri Lankan Prime Minister Calls Emergency Parliament Meeting Over Protests in Capital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe called on Saturday an emergency meeting of party leaders in connection with the protests taking place in the capital.

"Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has called an emergency meeting of party leaders to discuss the situation and find a quick solution.

He also asked the speaker to convene a meeting of the House of Representatives," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, a group of Sri Lankan protesters have seized the presidential residence.