Sri Lankan Prime Minister Confirms Stepping Down to Make Way for 'All-Party Government'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe confirmed on Saturday that he will resign from his post and give way to an "all-party government."

"To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister," Wickremesinghe said on Twitter.

At the same time, the prime minister's press office told reporters on Saturday that Wickremesinghe will resign after an "all-party government" is formed and the parliamentary majority of his United National Party is secured.

Until then Wickremesinghe intends to remain in office, Sri Lankan newspaper Newsfirst said.

Earlier in the day, Wickremesinghe had called an emergency meeting of the party leaders in response to the mass protests unfolding in Colombo. During the meeting, opposition party leaders urged Wickremesinghe and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down, nominating Sri Lankan parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana as interim president.

