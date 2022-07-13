UrduPoint.com

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Imposes Curfew In Western Province - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2022 | 12:10 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, as an acting president, imposed a curfew in the Western Province which incorporates capital Colombo and declared a state of emergency in the country, the Adaderana news portal reported on Wednesday, citing the prime minister's office.

According to Adaderana, the prime minister also ordered to arrest protesters who behave "inappropriately" as well as their vehicles.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa , arrived at the Velana International Airport located nearby the Maldivian capital of Male after fleeing his country.

