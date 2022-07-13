UrduPoint.com

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Imposes Curfew Until Thursday Morning - Decree

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Imposes Curfew Until Thursday Morning - Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is also acting president, imposed a curfew in the country until 5 a.m. local time on Thursday, according to a decree issued by the government.

According to the decree, the curfew will be in effect on the island for five hours, starting at midnight.

