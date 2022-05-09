Sri Lankan Prime Minister Rajapaksa Resigns Amid Crisis, Protests - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2022 | 05:50 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has stepped down from office, sending a resignation letter to the country's president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, amid the ongoing crisis and protests in the country, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, groups of pro- and anti-government activists clashed in the country's capital of Colombo amid the state of emergency, which had been imposed on Friday, and a nationwide strike demanding the resignation of the president in the wake of the deteriorating crisis.

The island's police introduced a curfew until further notice, deploying tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters, according to Adaderana news outlet. Some 78 demonstrators were injured.

The prime minister's resignation followed the president's request to step down on Friday, hoping that the move will facilitate resolution of the current crisis.

Sri Lanka is in a political deadlock caused by the country's worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948.

The dire economic situation was caused by shortages of foreign Currency as tourist flows dried up during the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the country from purchasing enough fuel. The pandemic has also negatively impacted remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad. There is an acute shortage of food and basic necessities, including fuel and gas, with many parts of the island nation facing continuous power blackouts.

In light of the crisis, the opposition has called for the resignation of the president and the prime minister, who, in turn, have formed an interim government, which the opposition refused to join.

When protests swept across Sri Lanka, the prime minister proposed constitutional amendments to create a new administration, while the president, reluctant to dismiss his older brother, said he is ready to form an all-party interim government if the parties manage to secure a majority of 133 votes in the 225-seat parliament.

