Sri Lankan Prime Minister Says Seizure of Aeroflot Plane in Colombo Private Issue

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) The seizure of a commercial plane belonging to Russia's Aeroflot at the Bandaranaike airport in Colombo is a private legal issue, Daily Mirror reported on Sunday, citing the office of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Aeroflot Airbus A330-300 flight from Colombo to Moscow departing on June 2 was canceled due to the lack of authorization from the Sri Lankan aviation authorities.

Wickremesinghe told the Russian authorities that this problem is not a matter between the two countries, but a private legal issue, the prime minister's spokesperson told the Daily Mirror.

He noted that Wickremesinghe had discussed the issue with a secretary of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

On Saturday, Sri Lanka's Airport and Aviation Services company, acting as a second defendant in this case, said that the court noted the purely commercial nature of the dispute between the Aeroflot - Russian Airlines and Celestial Aviation Trading 10 Limited and it should be resolved between the two parties.

Meanwhile, Moscow voiced its protest to the Sri Lankan Ambassador and Aeroflot ceased all flights to the country.