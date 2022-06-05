UrduPoint.com

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Says Seizure Of Aeroflot Plane In Colombo Private Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Says Seizure of Aeroflot Plane in Colombo Private Issue

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) The seizure of a commercial plane belonging to Russia's Aeroflot at the Bandaranaike airport in Colombo is a private legal issue, Daily Mirror reported on Sunday, citing the office of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Aeroflot Airbus A330-300 flight from Colombo to Moscow departing on June 2 was canceled due to the lack of authorization from the Sri Lankan aviation authorities.

Wickremesinghe told the Russian authorities that this problem is not a matter between the two countries, but a private legal issue, the prime minister's spokesperson told the Daily Mirror.

He noted that Wickremesinghe had discussed the issue with a secretary of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

On Saturday, Sri Lanka's Airport and Aviation Services company, acting as a second defendant in this case, said that the court noted the purely commercial nature of the dispute between the Aeroflot - Russian Airlines and Celestial Aviation Trading 10 Limited and it should be resolved between the two parties.

Meanwhile, Moscow voiced its protest to the Sri Lankan Ambassador and Aeroflot ceased all flights to the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Moscow Sri Lanka Russia Company Colombo June Sunday All From Airport Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

14 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

22 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

22 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

23 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.