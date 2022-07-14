MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Protesters in Sri Lanka have decided to hand over all government buildings, which were seized during their clashes with the police, to the authorities, the Daily Mirror online newspaper reported on Thursday.

The government buildings include the presidential residence, the president's office and the prime ministers office, Daily Mirror said in a tweet.

The authorities of the Colombo district have also introduced a curfew from 12:00 p.m. Thursday until 5:00 a.m. Friday, the online newspaper reported.