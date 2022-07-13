Sri Lankan Protesters Enter Office of Prime Minister - Sputnik Correspondent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COLOMBO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Protesters in Sri Lanka's Colombo have entered the prime minister's office on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Demonstrators entered the building at around 14:00 local time (08:30 GMT) and placed national flags there. Security forces did not use water cannons there were located near the office, according to the correspondent.