Sri Lankan Protesters Seize Presidential Residence Amid Mass Unrest - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Protesters in Sri Lanka stormed and seized the official residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, local media reported on Saturday.

Crowds of people tore through the barricades surrounding the presidential residence, climbed over the fence and took control of the area, Sri Lankan media said, publishing multiple videos from the scene. The police reportedly used tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowds.

At least 33 demonstrators were hospitalized at the Colombo National Hospital, including two people in a critical state, Ada Derana news portal reported.

Political activists in Sri Lanka had earlier called for an anti-government rally in the capital city of Colombo in connection with the ongoing economic crisis. The Colombo Magistrate's Court rejected a police request to ban protests near the presidential residence on July 8-9, noting that the police were still authorized to take necessary measures in case of any illegal actions.

Sri Lanka is now facing a political and economic crisis considered the worst since gaining independence in 1948. In mid-April, Sri Lanka defaulted on its external debt for an interim period, pending a restructuring of the obligations under an IMF-supported economic adjustment program. The recession is attributed to ineffective government policies and foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. It left the country unable to buy enough fuel, with people facing an acute scarcity of food and basic necessities, heating fuel, and gas. Many regions have power outages.