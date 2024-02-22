Open Menu

Sri Lankans Urged To Use Water Sparingly Amid Dry Weather

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 01:00 PM

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Sri Lanka's National Water Supply and Drainage board (NWSDB) on Thursday urged the public to use water sparingly due to the declining water level in the rivers used as sources for piped drinking water.

Anoja Kaluarachchi, deputy general manager of the NWSDB, said the country is not expecting any rainfall for at least two more months.

Kaluarachchi expressed particular concern over the declining water level in the Kelani River, a critical source of water for Colombo and surrounding areas.

This is one of the areas with a large population density and the highest water demand in the South Asian country, according to the official.

He added that the country has been experiencing dry weather for about six weeks and the water level of other rivers too has dropped, impacting the water intake for distribution.

Kaluarachchi said the NWSDB is erecting a temporary intake barrier across the Kelani River to ensure continued distribution during the dry season.

