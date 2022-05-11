(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that the Chinese side sincerely hoped that all circles of Sri Lanka would proceed from the fundamental interests of the country and the people, maintain unity, stability, and overcome the difficulties together.

"Regarding the situation in Sri Lanka, China is closely following the development of the current situation in Sri Lanka," he said during his regular briefing in response to a question about current situation in Sri Lanka.

"We sincerely hope that all circles of Sri Lanka will proceed from the fundamental interests of the country and the people, maintain unity, maintain stability, and overcome the difficulties together," he added.

When asked to comment on the resignation of Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, he said, "I made it very clear just now. We have noted the development of the current situation in Sri Lanka and are closely following it.""We hope that all sectors of Sri Lanka, whether the government or the opposition parties, can proceed from the fundamental interests of the country, maintain unity, and restore Sri Lanka's political and economic stability at an early date," he added.

Sri Lanka has been plunged into weeks of economic crisis stemming from a foreign exchange which has led to a shortage in essential supplies such as fuel, food and medicines.