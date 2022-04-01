UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka's All-powerful Rajapaksas Under Fire

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 01:12 PM

Anger is boi ling over in Sri Lanka at the country's worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, much of it directed at the island nation's all-powerful Rajapaksa family

Late Thursday hundreds of people tried to storm the home of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the current president and one of four politically active brothers. In a night of violence one person was injured and 45 were arrested.

AFP profiles the clan, which has held sway over the nation's politics for decades and which returned to power after a brief hiatus in 2019 when Gotabaya was elected president.

