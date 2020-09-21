(@FahadShabbir)

Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Moscow Meegahalande Durage Lamawansa told Sputnik on Monday he planned getting inoculated with Russia's vaccine against COVID-19, dubbed Sputnik V, in the near future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Moscow Meegahalande Durage Lamawansa told Sputnik on Monday he planned getting inoculated with Russia's vaccine against COVID-19, dubbed Sputnik V, in the near future.

"I am ready to receive Sputnik V vaccine in the near future, as soon as I come back from Sri Lanka. The vaccine is now going through Phase 3 trials, I would be happy to take part in it," Lamawansa said.

"As a doctor I want to add that although some countries have recently recorded some decrease in the spreading of COVID-19, the global community should remain vigilant and unite effort to establish full control over the new infection," the ambassador noted.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19. The Russian Direct Investment Fund has received from over 20 foreign countries requests for a total of 1 billion doses of the vaccine.